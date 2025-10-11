Major road works to be carried out on M17 and M18 next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Road Works will be carried out on the M17 and M18 between Junction 20 Tuam and Junction 16 Gort Northbound and Southbound for the next number of weeks.

The works, being carried out this week by Direct Route (Tuam) on behalf of TII will mean that sections of the motorway will be closed during the following times:

On Monday and Tuesday between 9pm and 6am on the M18 Northbound from Junction 16 Gort to Junction 17 Kiltiernan and on Wednesday and Thursday between 9pm and 6am on the M18 Northbound between Junction 17 Kiltiernan and Junction 18 Rathmorrissey.

The closure of the slip-road will be manned at all times and diversions will be in place.