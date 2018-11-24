Major renovation works to get underway at Ahascragh Health Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Major renovation works are to get underway at Ahascragh Health Centre on Monday.

The HSE says the planned renovations are commencing sooner than expected – and the project is expected to take several months to complete.

However, it’s advising that during this time, GP services will not be available at the health centre at Chapel Street.

While Public Health Nursing Services will be available from Liscune Health Centre at Ballymacward.

It’s expected the renovation works will be completed sometime in the Spring.