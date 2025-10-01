Major regional roadshow in Ballinasloe on organic livestock sector

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A major regional roadshow aimed at growing Ireland’s organic livestock sector will be held in Ballinasloe later today

It will provide information on the market demand for organic beef and lamb, as well as the positive financial results.

The event at 6 this evening in the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe will also hear from local organic farmers

Padraig Brennan, Chairperson of the Organic Strategy Forum, says that organic farmimg compares well with conventional farming.