Major power outages and significant road closures due to Storm Amy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The impact of Storm Amy is already being sharply felt across Galway, with an orange wind warning in place until 10 tonight.

Major power outages are affecting North Tuam and Athenry, while there’s also outages on the Aran Islands and parts of Connemara including Moycullen, Recess and Cong.

Galway County Council has the following update on roads as of 3pm.

N59 east and west of Kylemore Abbey – Unpassable, Closed

R341 at Ballinafad Church – Unpassable, Closed

R336 (Screebe to Maam Cross), approx. 2km north of Screebe Waterfall – Unpassable, Closed

R344 near Gleninagh Cottage, Inagh Valley – Unpassable, Closed (Note: this typically recedes quickly)

Passable with Extreme Care:

N59 at Killeen House, Rahoon – Westbound lane flooded – Passable with extreme caution

N59 near Pine Island Viewpoint, close to junction with R341 Roundstone Road – Temporary traffic lights in operation – proceed with caution

R336 between Maam and Leenaun (near Breenaun) – Tree down – blocked for high-sided vehicles, cars can pass

R336 near Ulta Beaga – Passable with extreme care

R336 at Camus lake – Passable with extreme care