Major jump in prizemoney for upcoming Galway Summer Racing Festival

GALWAY Racecourse has turned up the heat on all its big meeting rivals ahead of the 150th staging of the Summer Festival at Ballybrit.

A major prizemoney hike of €250,000 will mark the century and a half anniversary of the country’s most popular racing festival.

It takes the total prizemoney on offer over the 52-race week-long meeting to a staggering €2.3m, highlighted by a jump of €50,000 in the value of the tote.com Galway Plate.

With both the traditional festival features, the Guinness Hurdle and Galway Plate, now valued at €300,000, the numbers of leading National Hunt horses heading west is bound to increase.

And with all seven feature races at the upcoming festival carrying a minimum prize-fund of €120,000, Galway is continuing to raise the bar in terms of financial reward for winning connections.

Across the board, successful owners and trainers will be cashing in at Ballybrit as no race carries a value of less than €17,000 – a figure many tracks would struggle to reach for the feature events on their cards.

Not alone that, but horses which fail to make the cut for either the Hurdle or Plate will now have the opportunity to compete for rich pickings on the Friday evening of the festival.

