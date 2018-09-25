Major jobs announcement expected at city firm Wayfair

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City firm Wayfair is expected to make a major jobs announcement tomorrow.

The homeware online retailer is to mark its 10 year anniversary at an event at its base at old Tuam Road.

Wayfair set up in Galway in 2008 at a base in Mervue.

The firm moved to its base at the Old Tuam Road in 2016 as part of a major expansion which involved the creation of over 100 jobs.