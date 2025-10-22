Major investment announced for Gort as old convent is set for transformation

The former Mercy Convent in Gort is set for a magnificent new lease of life as a multi-purpose remote working, innovation, cultural, and community hub at the heart of the South Galway town.

That’s after Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development, Dara Calleary, confirmed €1 million in funding for the project under Category 2 of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

The funding will support the acquisition of the Sisters of Mercy site and the development of a detailed project proposal to transform the historic location into a multi-purpose community hub.

There was widespread welcome for the news, which Galway East TD Albert Dolan described as ‘a major step towards transforming Gort’s town centre and building an even stronger, more connected community’.

“The redevelopment of the Sisters of Mercy site will breathe new life into the town, creating a space that supports enterprise, creativity, and community activity all under one roof,” he said.

His Galway East colleague, Deputy Louis O’Hara, also welcomed the news.

“Huge credit must go to the Gort Town Team and all the local community organisations in Gort who have really pushed this project forward,” he said.

“This development will be a fantastic addition to Gort town and breathe new life into the town centre. Instead of lying idle the building will become a place that everybody in the community can enjoy. I’m looking forward to seeing this project progress in the time ahead,” he added.

Deputy Dolan also recognised what he called ‘the outstanding work’ of the Gort Town Team, The Forge Works, and the Gort Family Resource Centre ‘for their leadership and community spirit in driving this vision forward’.

“I also want to pay particular tribute to the Regeneration Team in Galway County Council for their commitment to the project and their hard work in preparing the successful application,” he said.

“A special word of thanks to Cllr. Gerry Finnerty for working closely with me on this project and for his continued dedication to the development of Gort.”

And he said this was about much more than the development of a building.

“This is about unlocking the full potential of Gort, ensuring it continues to grow as a place of opportunity, innovation, and community spirit. This investment will help shape a stronger, more vibrant future for the town and all who live here,” he said.

Minister Seán Canney also welcomed the news, describing it as ‘both timely and necessary’ for Gort.

“This is a very necessary project in Gort – transforming buildings like the Old Convent breathe life back into a town and will ensure it plays a central role in the area for years to come,” he said.

The Minister highlighted that the project builds on recent successful regeneration initiatives across County Galway, including the restoration of Tuam Town Hall, funding for the Old Railway Station in Tuam under the Thrive Fund, the Old Workhouse in Portumna, and the ongoing works at Loughrea Town Hall.

“The Rural Regeneration Development Fund itself was a scheme developed during my time as Minister of State in that Department, working alongside then-Minister Michael Ring, and it is brilliant to see it delivering real benefits to towns like Gort today,” he added.

Pictured: Transformation…Deputy Albert Dolan outside the old Mercy Convent in Gort.