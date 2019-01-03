Major increase in participants in Galway Senior Alert Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of participants in the Galway Seniors Alert Scheme has more than doubled over the last year.

That’s according to figures from Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon who says over 2,600 people in Galway have registered for the scheme.

The Senior Alert Scheme supports vulnerable older people with free monitored personal alarms that they can activate if they are in need of assistance.

Participation levels doubled from 1,115 in 2017 to 2,684 in 2018.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 12…