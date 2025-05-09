Major improvement works for Inis Oírr pier to be completed in 2027

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Major infrastructural improvement works for Inis Oírr Pier are expected to be completed before the end of 2027.

The proposed development would include the construction of a 90m long concrete pier and seawall, along with raising the existing seawall.

The Aran Islands pier, which receives over 3,000 visitors a day during peak season, currently deals with wave over-topping and other safety deficits.

The pier will remain operational during the works, with the contractor to consult with ferry operators on a schedule.

Connemara South Fine Gael councillor Padraig Mac an Iomaire says the pier really needs this upgrade