Major funding announcement to be made for Connemara National Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major funding announcement is be made tomorrow morning for Connemara National Park.

The announcement will be made by Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne at the Visitor Centre in Letterfrack.

In addition, Minister Kyne will also raise the recently awarded Green Flag for the National Park – and plant a tree with participants from community group Críost Linn ADS.

The funding announcement will take place at the National Park Visitor Centre in Letterfrack tomorrow morning at 10.45.

