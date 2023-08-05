Major Festivals underway in Ballygar and Dunmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Two long-running festivals are now underway in both Ballygar and Dunmore.
This year is the 79th year of the Ballygar Carnival and their festivities began on Thursday last and will run until the 8th of August.
Meanwhile, Dunmore is holding the 49th edition of their festival which began last night and it runs until the 13th of August.
Both festivals have events for all ages and information can be found on their social media pages.
More like this:
Disability-friendly picnic benches secured for Portumna under regeneration plan
Disability-friendly picnic benches have been secured for Portumna under a major regeneration pro...
Government funding for Galway Local Sports Partnership
Galway Local Sports Partnership is to get 100 thousand euro in government funding It’s ...
Eyre Square to host Hiroshima Peace Memorial tomorrow afternoon
The annual Galway Hiroshima Peace Memorial will take place in the city tomorrow. This year ma...
ATU records 11 percent rise in Round Zero CAO offers
Atlantic Technological University recorded an 11 percent rise in CAO offers in the July/ August ...
Three Galway Ladies chosen as finalists for Galway Races “Friday’s Most Stylish”
Three Galway Ladies were chosen as Finalists in this years’s ‘Friday’s Most St...
Waterways Ireland protects Portumna treasure trove from ‘piracy threat’!
There's loot in them there rivers! Waterways Ireland has moved to protect from piracy a poten...
Invasive species casts renewed threat for Lough Corrib
Another invader has been found on Lough Corrib – fuelling fears of ecological damage to Galway’s ...
Emergency services stretched as firefighters’ dispute continues
Rolling closures of fire stations across Galway are expected to continue until next Wednesday at ...
Varied research for student bursars showcased at Galway based Marine Institute
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Varied research areas for this Summer’s student bursars hav...