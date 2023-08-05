Major Festivals underway in Ballygar and Dunmore

Two long-running festivals are now underway in both Ballygar and Dunmore.

This year is the 79th year of the Ballygar Carnival and their festivities began on Thursday last and will run until the 8th of August.

Meanwhile, Dunmore is holding the 49th edition of their festival which began last night and it runs until the 13th of August.

Both festivals have events for all ages and information can be found on their social media pages.