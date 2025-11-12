Major event on women's health in city's Black Box Theatre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Science and Technology Festival is set to host a major event in Galway city today on women’s health.

“The Science of Women’s Health” ticketed event will explore science-based insights and practical interventions.

It will take place in the Black Box Theatre and bring together leading experts in medicine, nutrition, breathing, fitness and physiothearpy.

Professor Mary Ryan, the bestselling author of ” The Menopause”, will share her expertise on hormones, heart health and disease prevention while tiktok star Julie Burke will be the MC.