Major ESB network upgrades to get underway in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Major upgrades of the electricity network across Galway will get underway next week. (22/9)

The works represent an investment of more than €5m, and will replace poles and other powerline components.

The ESB says it’ll provide a more resilient network, and greater protection against severe weather events.

The works will take place on an area-by-area based between next week and January 2026.

There will be some disruption during that time, but customers affected by planned outages will be notified in advance.