  • Services

Services

Major drugs bust at Galway multinational

Published:

Major drugs bust at Galway multinational
Share story:

A SECOND major discovery of illegal drugs has been made at the premises of a multinational company on the east side of Galway City – with €600,000 worth of cannabis resin found in a storage area.

Gardai have confirmed the discovery of the drugs on Friday last which had been delivered to the company – possibly some weeks before that.

Towards the end of last November, cannabis resin, estimated to be worth in the region of €260,000, was discovered on the same premises, with a man in his late twenties-early thirties arrested and questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.

A follow-up search at this man’s house also resulted in the discovery of a smaller amount of drugs – he is understood to have been an employee of the company and he has since been suspended.

Gardaí confirmed at the time that a file in relation to the arrest and illegal drugs discovery had been forwarded to the DPP.

On last Friday morning, January 16th, an employee of the company on a routine check of imported goods, discovered 30 kilograms of cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €600,000.

Gardaí were immediately notified and the drugs were seized, with samples forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory in Dublin for analysis.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Loughrea can hold their heads up high but no guarantee of more glory ahead

Inside Track with John McIntyre IN the spring of 2025, Loughrea would only have been dreaming ...

no_space
A good farming year reflected in tractor sales across country

A GENERALLY positive financial year in farming has been reflected in the sale of new tractors aro...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1926 Taking flight As forecasted in ‘The Connacht Sentinel’ some time ago, the flight form ...

no_space
Faetooth’s doom metal with hypnotic heartbeat

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Los Angeles three-piece Faetooth are often associated with the...

no_space
Tonnta celebrating arts and Irish in Galway

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Singer-songwriter Imelda May and the groundbreaking bilingual produ...

no_space
Greenland is the red line on Trump’s plan for domination

World of Politics with Harry McGee I remember years ago reading a wonderful travel piece on Gr...

no_space
Simon report finds pensioners retiring into homelessness

The numbers of older people ‘retiring into homelessness’ has skyrocketed by 500% in the West of I...

no_space
Galway get a timely lift with penalty strokes win over Dublin

Galway 1-16 Dublin 2-13 (Galway win 2-1 on penalties) By Paul Keane at Parnell Park D...

no_space
To snooze or not to snooze that is the question we face

Country Living with Francis Farragher I’VE read pieces in my time about how people feel anxiou...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up