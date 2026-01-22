Major drugs bust at Galway multinational

A SECOND major discovery of illegal drugs has been made at the premises of a multinational company on the east side of Galway City – with €600,000 worth of cannabis resin found in a storage area.

Gardai have confirmed the discovery of the drugs on Friday last which had been delivered to the company – possibly some weeks before that.

Towards the end of last November, cannabis resin, estimated to be worth in the region of €260,000, was discovered on the same premises, with a man in his late twenties-early thirties arrested and questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.

A follow-up search at this man’s house also resulted in the discovery of a smaller amount of drugs – he is understood to have been an employee of the company and he has since been suspended.

Gardaí confirmed at the time that a file in relation to the arrest and illegal drugs discovery had been forwarded to the DPP.

On last Friday morning, January 16th, an employee of the company on a routine check of imported goods, discovered 30 kilograms of cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €600,000.

Gardaí were immediately notified and the drugs were seized, with samples forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory in Dublin for analysis.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie.