Major drugs bust at Galway multinational

Published:
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
A SECOND major discovery of illegal drugs has been made at the premises of a multinational company on the east side of Galway City – with €600,000 worth of cannabis resin found in a storage area.
Gardai have confirmed the discovery of the drugs on Friday last which had been delivered to the company – possibly some weeks before that.
Towards the end of last November, cannabis resin, estimated to be worth in the region of €260,000, was discovered on the same premises, with a man in his late twenties-early thirties arrested and questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.
A follow-up search at this man’s house also resulted in the discovery of a smaller amount of drugs – he is understood to have been an employee of the company and he has since been suspended.
Gardaí confirmed at the time that a file in relation to the arrest and illegal drugs discovery had been forwarded to the DPP.
On last Friday morning, January 16th, an employee of the company on a routine check of imported goods, discovered 30 kilograms of cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €600,000.
Gardaí were immediately notified and the drugs were seized, with samples forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory in Dublin for analysis.
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Loughrea can hold their heads up high but no guarantee of more glory ahead
Inside Track with John McIntyre IN the spring of 2025, Loughrea would only have been dreaming ...
A good farming year reflected in tractor sales across country
A GENERALLY positive financial year in farming has been reflected in the sale of new tractors aro...
Galway In Days Gone By
1926 Taking flight As forecasted in ‘The Connacht Sentinel’ some time ago, the flight form ...
Faetooth’s doom metal with hypnotic heartbeat
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Los Angeles three-piece Faetooth are often associated with the...
Tonnta celebrating arts and Irish in Galway
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Singer-songwriter Imelda May and the groundbreaking bilingual produ...
Greenland is the red line on Trump’s plan for domination
World of Politics with Harry McGee I remember years ago reading a wonderful travel piece on Gr...
Simon report finds pensioners retiring into homelessness
The numbers of older people ‘retiring into homelessness’ has skyrocketed by 500% in the West of I...
Galway get a timely lift with penalty strokes win over Dublin
Galway 1-16 Dublin 2-13 (Galway win 2-1 on penalties) By Paul Keane at Parnell Park D...
To snooze or not to snooze that is the question we face
Country Living with Francis Farragher I’VE read pieces in my time about how people feel anxiou...