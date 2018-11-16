Major debate on Irish exit from EU to take place in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major debate on whether Ireland should leave the European Union will take place in the city this weekend.

Telecoms tech entrepreneur and Libertas founder, Galway businessman, Declan Ganley will go head to head with President of the ‘Irexit Freedom to Prosper’ party, Hermann Kelly.

Kelly is a former journalist who is now Director of Communications for a eurosceptic group in the European Parliament, while Ganley is a committed EU federalist.

The debate will be chaired by former Irish Independent columnist Bruce Arnold and will take place at the Galmont Hotel on Saturday at 1p.m.