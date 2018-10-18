Major conference on wound care to take place in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will hold a major conference on wound care in the city later this week.

Wounds affect up to 4 per cent of the population and while they heal for most people, almost a third have complications which result in them lasting weeks or years.

Research has shown that chronic wounds, such as leg ulcers, have a huge impact on the lives of those affected.

The symposium at NUIG on Friday will include several keynote speakers who will discuss the economic impact of wounds and the patient’s perspective.

The conference, which takes place at Aras Moyola, will be followed by an open, round table discussion for people with chronic wounds to help inform research.