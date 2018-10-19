Major city commercial property sells at auction for five times guide price

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A prominent commercial property at Tuam Road in the city has sold at auction for five times its guide price.
A portion of Northpoint sold for 2.25 million euor at a BidX1 auction.
The property, which had been guided at 400 thousand euro, comprises 7 retail warehouse units, 3 warehouses and 6 office units over several floors.
Just one retail warehouse was tenanted at a 30 thousand euro annual lease.
The property also includes 240 basement parking spaces and a further 190 surface spaces.
It was built by Galway property developers Tom Considine and Paddy Sweeney who were also involved in one of the biggest property deals of the boom- the purchase of Millenium Park in Naas for 312 million euro.
According to today’s Irish Independent, the Northpoint property sold at auction in recent days for 2.25 million euro.
