Major celebration for Mini

MINI marks the brand’s 60th birthday of the crafty little front-wheel drive car that was created by the British Motor Corporation (BMC) and first hit our streets back in 1959.

To kick-start this anniversary year, MINI is introducing a limited run of 500 very special vehicles for UK and Ireland customers.

This anniversary model will be a MINI 3-door Hatch Cooper S 60 Years Edition and will be offered exclusively with an automatic transmission, with acceleration from zero to 100km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

It will have an individual colour scheme and design featuring a new Racing Green paint finish and piano black exterior trim, black roof and exterior mirror caps, special anniversary design bonnet stripes and model exclusive 17-inch light alloy wheels in 60 Years Spoke 2-tone. A 60 Years emblem completes the vehicle, uniquely placed on the left-hand bonnet stripe, side scuttles of the turn indicators and LED logo projection from the driver’s door. Further enhancing the exterior design and sporty character, every model will be sold with an additional set of MINI spot lamps fitted to the front radiator grille.

Inside the car has a distinctly designed interior with model specific finishes using the 60 Years emblem, including the steering wheel and front seats. The seats are finished with MINI Yours Leather Lounge in Dark Cacao with contrast seat stitching and piping matching the new exterior paintwork – an exclusive leather for this vehicle.

