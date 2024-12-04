Major award for cardiac surgery team at UHG

The Cardiothoracic team at University Hospital Galway has won a HSE Excellence Award for innovation to improve healthcare

The award was for its project on Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts

The technique has shown that the wound infection rate has reduced from 7% to 0% while patients are more satisfied with the look of their wound and the avoidance of post-operative complications

Hospital Manager Chris Kane says this technique is another enhancement in cardiac surgery resulting in better patient outcomes.