Mairead Farrell to seek re-election as only Sinn Fein candidate in Galway West

Mairead Farrell is to seek reelection as the only Sinn Fein candidate in Galway West in the upcoming general election.

The sitting TD was selected by local party members at a convention chaired by former Sinn Fein MEP Chris Mac Manus.





Deputy Farrell was first elected to Galway City Council in 2014, but failed to retain her seat in the 2019 local elections.

She was then comfortably elected in Galway West in the 2020 general election, having secured a large first preference vote.

