Mairead Farrell says housing crisis locking students out of third level education
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The housing crisis shows no signs of abating – and it’s locking students out of a third level education.
That’s according to Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell, who says the start of a new term in recent weeks should be an exciting time for young people.
But she argues it’s heavily clouded by the crisis that is having an enormous impact on students.
Deputy Farrell said for those who can access student accommodation, it can cost up to €12 thousand per year.
