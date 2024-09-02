Mairead Farrell says housing crisis can be tackled effectively with “real political will”

If there’s the political will to do something, it can be done – and that applies to the housing crisis.

That’s according to Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell, who’s insisting Sinn Fein’s new housing plan is “absolutely achievable”.





It’s being launched today and aims to invest almost €40bn to deliver 300 thousand homes over a five-year period, starting next year.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Farrell said the current situation is only getting worse – and something has to change.

