Mairead Farrell says Government “dramatically failing students” over lack of dedicated accommodation

Published:

Mairead Farrell says Government “dramatically failing students” over lack of dedicated accommodation
The Government is “dramatically failing students” over a lack of capital investment in dedicated accommodation.

That’s according to Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell, who has raised the issue in the Dáil.


She claimed year after year, the student housing crisis has gotten worse under this Government, with higher levels of panic setting in every September.

Deputy Farrell wasn’t impressed when told that very good progress has been made in recent years.

