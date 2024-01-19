Mairead Farrell says Government action on housing has created unprecedented misery
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Never in the economic history of the state have so few created so much misery for so many people.
That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who took aim at the Government during a Dáil debate on housing.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
She said many people can’t afford to buy, but many more are increasingly finding themselves unable to afford sky-high rents.
Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell also asked why the Government hasn’t taken tougher action on vulture funds.
The post Mairead Farrell says Government action on housing has created unprecedented misery appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University Hospital Galway country’s third most overcrowded today
University Hospital Galway is the country’s third most overcrowded facility today with 58 p...
Water mains which caused boil water notices outside Tuam town to be replaced next week
The defective water mains that caused boil water notices for premises on the Milltown Road just o...
Local TD accuses Government of “waiting for the big boys” to take action against Israel
The Irish Government is “waiting for the big boys to make the decision” when it comes...
Over 1,000 new housing commencement notices in Galway city and county last year
Over 1,100 new housing commencement notices were received by Galway city and county councils last...
Delays expected on R446 at Derrydonnell Beg due to emergency surface repairs
Delays are expected on the R446 at Derrydonnell Beg today due to emergency surface repairs Tempor...
‘All-weather’ facilities shut – due to weather
A number of Galway City Council-owned ‘all-weather’ sports facilities were locked down this week ...
Galway League crash out of Oscar Traynor at group stages
Local Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty After starting their Oscar Traynor Cup campaign with a 2-...
Bragging rights for Maree in derby tie with Maigh Cuilinn
GALWAY basketball is blue and white, for this week at least, after Maree claimed bragging rights ...
Blue Teapot invites applications for new art training programme
Blue Teapot Theatre Company’s Performing Arts School is taking applications now for enrolment in ...