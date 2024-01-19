Mairead Farrell says Government action on housing has created unprecedented misery

Never in the economic history of the state have so few created so much misery for so many people.

That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who took aim at the Government during a Dáil debate on housing.





She said many people can’t afford to buy, but many more are increasingly finding themselves unable to afford sky-high rents.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell also asked why the Government hasn’t taken tougher action on vulture funds.

