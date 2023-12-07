  • Services

Mairead Farrell says “death, taxes and rising Irish rents” now only certainties in life

Published:

It’s often said that there are only two certainties in life – death and taxes.

But it could be time to add ‘rising Irish rents’ to that old maxim, according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell.


Speaking in the Dáil, she said report after report from various bodies shows rents rising at an unsustainable rate.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell argued Galway City now has the second-highest rents in the country at €1,577.

