Mairead Farrell not convinced by Government's new infrastructure taskforce

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Big transport projects are set to be examined by a new Government unit aimed at speeding them up.

Cabinet approved the creation of an infrastructure unit within the Department of Public Expenditure this morning.

It will be overseen by Minister Jack Chambers.

But the seemingly ambitious plan is facing some criticism, including it being a “repackaging of old announcements”.

And Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell isn’t fully convinced by today’s launch.