Mairead Farrell introduces bill in Dáil to tackle “wild west” digs accommodation

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has introduced a bill in the Dáil aimed at improving an aspect of the rental market she calls the “wild west”.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell told the chamber that given the critical lack of housing, for many digs are the only option – especially students.





But she argues these people who rent a room in an owner occupied home have a shocking lack of rights.

Her bill aims to tackle issues including no right to basic facilities and no right to privacy.

The bill was not opposed by Government and will now move to second stage.

Deputy Farrell says it’s unacceptable that people are paying high levels of rent but have zero protection.

