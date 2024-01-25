Mairead Farrell hits out at Taoiseach over “regret” comment on vulture funds
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has hit out at the Taoiseach over comments he made on vulture funds bulk-buying homes.
It’s after Leo Varadkar said he regrets that vulture funds are “snapping up” family homes.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
But Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell was highly critical, saying surely he’s the one person who has the complete power to actually do something about it.
The post Mairead Farrell hits out at Taoiseach over “regret” comment on vulture funds appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Councillor walks out of Ballinasloe meeting during flag of peace discussion
A County Councillor has walked out of a Ballinasloe District meeting during a discussion on flags...
Man arrested after €32k worth of drugs seized in city
A man has been arrested after €32 thousand worth of drugs were seized in the city. It’s aft...
Tanaiste praises “courage and integrity” of Salthill man elected to top European human rights role
The Tanaiste says a Salthill man’s “courage, integrity and resilience” will ben...
Step forward for plans for Children’s Cancer Centre on shores of Lough Corrib
There’s been a step forward in ambitious plans for a Children’s Cancer Centre on the ...
A busy week as Athenry Mart gets back into full swing with three sales
IT might have been a week behind schedule . . . but it was a case of ‘all’s well that ends well’ ...
House building in Galway shows signs of green shoots
Construction work began on almost 1,200 new homes across Galway last year, according to new figur...
New All-Ireland champs St Thomas’ have never been more appreciated
Inside Track with John McIntyre FOR all their hurling and achievements over nearly a dozen sea...
Galway gig for Aussie on the rise after decade of work
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Off the back of the release of his debut album Spiral Bound, M...
Social media will play key role in selling the political message
World of Politics with Harry McGee I was giving career advice to students in a secondary schoo...