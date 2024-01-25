Mairead Farrell hits out at Taoiseach over “regret” comment on vulture funds

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has hit out at the Taoiseach over comments he made on vulture funds bulk-buying homes.

It’s after Leo Varadkar said he regrets that vulture funds are “snapping up” family homes.





But Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell was highly critical, saying surely he’s the one person who has the complete power to actually do something about it.

