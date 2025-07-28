  • Services

Mairéad Farrell says Government must deal with reality that people need cost of living budget

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell says the Government have to deal with the reality that people need a cost of living budget.

As uncertainty looms around the impact of the 15 per cent US tariffs, reports suggest there will be no measures put in place to help with the cost of living crisis.

With an end in sight to measures like social welfare increases and energy credits, there’s renewed uncertainty about the impact on households.

Mairéad Farrell, Sinn Féin’s Spokesperson on Public Expenditure, says people are feeling very worried

 

