Maigh Cuilinn step it up a few notches for easy win

Maigh Cuilinn 4-11

Monivea-Abbey 1– 5

By Mike Rafferty at Pearse Stadium

MAIGH Cuilinn took command of Group 2 in the senior football title race when registereing their second success of the campaign with a comfortable win over Intermediate champions Monivea-Abbey at Pearse Stadium on Saturday evening.

Now this was a contest where Maigh Cuilinn seemed to go through the motions in the opening half as they enjoyed just a four point advantage at the break, but on the resumption they showed more of a cutting edge, as two third quarter goals were added to by six unanswered points in the closing stages to punish the newly promoted side.

Galway captain Sean Kelly was a welcome inclusion in the Maigh Cuilinn side at midfield and he produced his customary all round display, including setting up their second goal, after which they never looked back as they gradually opened up a greater advantage.

Both teams had secured some sort of reward in their opening games as Maigh Cuilinn came from nine points in arrears to just see off Dunmore with a late score, while Monivea-Abbey came from seven points down to draw with St James’.

A second minute Neil Mulcahy point was the only score at either end in the opening ten minutes, before Niall Mannion provided the support to take a pass from Keith O’Reilly and pop over the equaliser. Johnny Moloney set up Cian Deane for the lead score for the Connemara side, before they struck for their first goal on 13 minutes when Owen Gallagher applied the finish after a fluid passing movement.

Monivea-Abbey were not hanging back as Keith O’Reilly, Cathal Cooney and Jamie Collins provided plenty of support to the front line as they broke forward at every opportunity. A Darragh Burke point reduced the arrears, before they struck for a goal of their own.

Pictured: Monivea-Abbey’s Trevor Mullins in determined mood against Maigh Cuilinn’s Cian Deane during Sunday’s senior football championship clash at Pearse Stadium. Photos: Joe O’Shaughnessy.