Maigh Cuilinn boost play-off hopes thanks to double win over weekend
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Keith Kelly
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
MAIGH Cuilinn delivered back-to-back victories in the Men’s Division One last weekend to throw the playoff race wide open, enjoying a derby victory over Titans on Saturday, before taking to the road and beating Tipp Talons on Sunday.
Titans bounced back from that Saturday defeat to thrash Portlaoise Panthers on Sunday; while Maree also had a mixed weekend, losing to Limerick Eagles on Friday before hammering Killarney Cougars on Saturday.
Meanwhile, University of Galway Mystics are hanging on to a play-off place by their fingernails in Women’s Division One, despite a loss away to Swords Thunder on Saturday.
Men’s Division 1
Limerick Eagles 101
Maree 80
An understrength Maree never got going in the UL Arena on Friday night to see their chances of a top-two conference finish, and home seeding for the play-offs, slip out of their control.
Missing captain John Burke amongst others, they found themselves trailing 33-24 at the end of the opening quarter; and 59-46 down at half-time. Despite four players hitting double figures in terms of scoring, Maree struggled on defence against a side that ended the weekend on top of the South Conference.
They were 73-60 down at the end of the third quarter, and while Justin Wickham finished with a double-double of 21 points and 19 rebounds, the home side had too much in the tank as Maree gave up 100-plus points to the opposition for just the second time this season.
Maree: I Taylor (30), R Dragusha (13), D Oyeleye (10), H Bevan (4), J Wickham (21), J Morris (2), C Cannon, M Devaney Wynne.
Pictured: Antonio Molina of Moycullen bursts through the Titans defence during the National Basketball League Division 1 tie at the Kingfisher Gym. Photo: Iain McDonald.
