Maigh Cuilinn and Titans set for play-offs

Published:
-
-
Author: Keith Kelly
~ 3 minutes read
Titans and Maigh Cuilinn head into the Men’s Division One post-season play-offs this Saturday on the back of impressive wins last weekend as they look to extend their season all the way to a play-off final and a win that would secure promotion.
Maree put the lid on a season to forget with a final-day win ahead of their relegation from the Men’s Super League; but Mystics were unable to match them with a win as they finished the Women’s Super League season with the unwanted record of a cleans sweep of defeats.
There is another Galway side still in action, with Maree BC set to host Trinity Meteors from Dublin in Calasanctius College on Saturday(2pm) in the semi-finals of the Girls’ U-18 Cup, with the competition set to resume after an appeals process by Tralee that saw them ejected from the competition, then re-instated, only to lose their quarter-final at the weekend.
MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE
Maree 89
Killorglin 81
Maree gave their fans something to cheer about ahead of a return to the national league as the 2023 cup champions held off a final quarter fightback by their Kerry visitors to record a seventh win of the season.
Without their points deduction, the home side would have been safe from the drop, but a punishment for rule-breaking this season will extend into next year when they find themselves in Division One.
Eoin Rockall and Josh McGettigan both finished with a double-double, with McGettigan top-scoring with 27 points and also pulling down 12 rebounds; while team captain Rockall threw in 25 points and was also credited with 15 assists.
Maree led 24-17 at the end of the first quarter with another homegrown player, John Burke, hitting seven of his side’s points; but the sides were tied 44-apiece at half-time as Jeff Okeke delivered a monster quarter for Killorglin, sinking 14 points on his way to a game-total of 27.
The winning of the game came in the third quarter as Maree cut loose on offence, with Rockall hitting with 15 points and Daniel Oyeleye backing him up with seven more as the home side blew away their visitors 29-10 to take a 19-point lead into the final quarter.
Killorglin, to their credit, kept on playing despite being out of the play-off picture, and they took the final quarter 27-16, but it was not enough as Maree snapped a four-game losing streak to end the seaosn on something of a high.
Maree: D Oyeleye (14), E Rockall (25), J McGettigan (27), J Burke (11), Z Cutuk (5), C Cannon (4), M McCarthy (3), M Devaney-Wynne, C Blake.
Pictured: Cian Walsh drives to the basket to score for Maigh Cuilinn despite the defence of Justin Wickham and Miles Felletti of Tipp Talons. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
