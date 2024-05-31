Magic and flying feathers in store as Circa return with Duck Pond

Australian company Circa will return to Galway this summer when Duck Pond, their unique take on Swan Lake will be one of the main shows of the 2024 Arts Festival.

It’s being staged for six performances at the specially constructed Festival Theatre at the Kingfisher facility in the University of Galway.

The company promise that feathers will fly in this tale of swans and hapless princes, with special touches that include a sequined, flipper-wearing duck army and a burlesque black swan.

Created by Yaron Lifschitz, Circa’s Artistic Director, with members of the globally renowned ensemble, Duck Pond is billed as “one of the company’s most ambitious works yet, with . . . .sumptuous aerials, jaw-dropping acrobatics and of course feathers! Touching, funny and entertaining, Duck Pond is a tale of identity and finding your true self”.

Circa first performed at Galway in 2007 with The Space Between and returned to the Arts Festival in 2008 with By the Light of the Stars Which are No Longer (2008); in 2009 with Furioso; and Humans in 2018.

Speaking from Brisbane, Yaron Lifschitz said “Galway holds a dear place in Circa’s heart: it was one of the first international festivals to programme us and this will be our fifth Arts Festival season. The warmth and energy of the festival audiences never fail to inspire us, and we are beyond excited to once again share our art with them.”

Artistic Director of the Festival Paul Fahy shares that excitement.

“ In Duck Pond, the world’s most romantic ballet is re-imagined as a circus spectacular, full of Circa’s signature physicality and shot through with cheeky humour, incredible energy and a brilliant score.

“Circa have led the way in contemporary circus and what they achieve physically is simply sensational.”

He made special mention of the 1,200-seater auditorium.

“The Festival Theatre at the Kingfisher was created by GIAF last year and we are thrilled audiences will have the opportunity to see such an amazing show in a wonderful auditorium.”

Duck Pond opens at the Arts Festival on Friday, July 19, and run until July 24.

Tickets for Duck Pond and for all other Festival events, are now on sale at giaf.ie

Pictured: Duck Pond: Circa’s take on Swan Lake.