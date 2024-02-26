MADRA warns of unwanted dog crisis among collies
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Dog Rescue group MADRA is reporting an overwhelming number of unwanted collies.
It’s citing unplanned pregnancies in working dogs like farm collies and sheepdogs as a growing issue.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
MADRA is calling on farmers to reconsider breeding practices and to be part of the solution to this problem.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Marina Fiddler from MADRA explained the figures
The post MADRA warns of unwanted dog crisis among collies appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Minister accepts traffic a major concern in Galway at official opening of Martin Junction
The Junior Transport Minister says he accepts traffic is a major concern in Galway, in terms of d...
Galway’s Eye Cinema awarded Cinema of the Year prize at Prestige Awards
Galway’s Eye Cinema has been awarded the Cinema of the Year prize at this year’s Pres...
Mayor slams mindless and destructive vandalism “spree” in Knocknacarra
The Mayor of Galway says he cannot understand the mindset of those responsible for mindless and d...
Galway’s Tony Burke Motors wins ‘Best Social Media’ at CarsIreland Dealership Awards 2023
CarsIreland, the nation’s leading online classified marketplace for the motor industry, is thrill...
1,400 work permits issued in Galway from outside European Economic Area in 2023
Just under 1,400 work permits were issued in Galway from outside the European Economic Area last ...
Demand for release of ‘overspend’ figure on Martin Junction as Minister to officially cut ribbon
There’s a demand for the release of how much of an ‘overspend’ there was on the...
Junior Transport Minister to officially open Martin Junction this afternoon
The Junior Transport Minister is in the city today to officially open the Martin Junction near Ga...
Department of Education confirm they’re addressing Athenry school places shortage
The Department of Education is working with secondary school principals in Athenry to address a s...
Ireland’s proposal for CERN membership offers unique opportunities for University of Galway
Ireland’s proposal for CERN membership may offer unique opportunities for the University of...