MADRA warns of unwanted dog crisis among collies

Galway Dog Rescue group MADRA is reporting an overwhelming number of unwanted collies.

It’s citing unplanned pregnancies in working dogs like farm collies and sheepdogs as a growing issue.





MADRA is calling on farmers to reconsider breeding practices and to be part of the solution to this problem.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Marina Fiddler from MADRA explained the figures

