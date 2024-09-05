  • Services

Madra launches series of educational workshops in primary schools

Published:

Madra launches series of educational workshops in primary schools
Madra is launching a series of educational workshops in city primary schools starting this month.

The workshops will run throughout the school year with the aim to promote responsible pet ownership and safety around dogs.


The Galway-based dog rescue and adoption charity has partnered with Galway City Council to bring this service to primary schools across the city.

Dawn Divilly, Director of Operations for Madra, explains why it’s essential young people learn about dog safety and ownership early

 

