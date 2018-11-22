Macra na Feirme to hold open meeting in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Macra na Feirme is to hold an open meeting in Loughrea this Friday.

The meeting will welcome existing and potential new members to the social club, which is aimed at those aged between 17 and 35.

It supports the sustainable development of rural communities by supporting the social, economic and cultural, development of young people in rural areas.

The public meeting will take place at the Loughrea Family Resource Centre on Friday evening at 8.

