MacManus green credentials
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Companies must live up their green credentials – or release their claim to them.
That’s according to local MEP Chris MacManus, as the Green Claims Directive has passed through the European Parliament.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He says it’s a win for transparency for consumers, and accountability for companies.
Sinn Fein MEP for Midlands North West MacManus says companies have been allowed to hide behind unfounded claims for too long.
The post MacManus green credentials appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
City planners receive raft of letters supporting transformation of Tonerys Bar in Bohermore into hotel
City planners have received a large volume of submissions from residents in Bohermore – ful...
City planners receive raft of letters supporting transformation of Tonery’s Bar in Bohermore into hotel
City planners have received a large volume of submissions from residents in Bohermore – ful...
Tobar Éanna in Barna to feature in TG4 documentary tonight
Tobar Éanna (St. Enda’s Well) in Barna is set to feature in a TG4 documentary tonight. Ag T...
Claim other countries “eating our dinner” due to lack of progress on harnessing wind power along West Coast
Other countries in Europe are “eating our dinner” because of our lack of progress in ...
Galway West’s Noel Grealish becomes second local independent to publically declare support for Simon Harris
Galway West’s Noel Grealish has become the second local independent TD to publically declar...
Planning permission refused for new apartment block in Oranmore
Planning permission has been refused for a new apartment block in Oranmore. David & Sally Jor...
Status Orange wind warning for Galway and three other counties for Saturday
A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Galway and three other counties for Saturday The...
92 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals
92 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. Across the country, 587 peo...
Economic Symposium held in Ionad na nImirceach
Bhí an Siompóisiam eagraithe mar chuid de Phlean 5 Bliana Coiste Comhairleach d’Iorras Aithneach...