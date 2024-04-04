  • Services

Published:

MacManus green credentials
Companies must live up their green credentials – or release their claim to them.

That’s according to local MEP Chris MacManus, as the Green Claims Directive has passed through the European Parliament.


He says it’s a win for transparency for consumers, and accountability for companies.

Sinn Fein MEP for Midlands North West MacManus says companies have been allowed to hide behind unfounded claims for too long.

The post MacManus green credentials appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

