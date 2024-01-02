Mace Head on the Connemara Coast registers strongest period of sustained wind in 2023.
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The strongest period of sustained wind experienced at Met Éireann weather recording station in 2023 occurred at Mace Head on the West Connemara coast.
However, contrary to the more usual situation the rainfall was heavier in Athenry than at Mace Head on the verge of the Atlantic.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Mace Head was in the headlines again on the 13th of November with 106 kilometres gusts.
Mace Head is regarded as possibly the windiest of Met Éireann locations. Its exposure to all angles of the Atlantic puts it in the eye of the storms.
But the weather is never simple. Rainfall at the Met Eireann measuring facility in Athenry this year was at a phenomenal 1,555 millimetres – and that was 400 millimetres wetter than the Connemara coast. A staggering 224 millimetres of rainfall in July left the inland fields of Athenry away above Mace Head. In theory that should not happen.
But it is an ill wind that does not do some good. The winds that hit Mace Head will hit the proposed nearby Sceirde Rocks Wind Farm and give clean energy designed to give a better climate.
Máirtín Ó Catháin for Galway Bay FM in Connemara.
The post Mace Head on the Connemara Coast registers strongest period of sustained wind in 2023. appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Caherlistrane woman nominated for IFA National Treasurer election
Caherlistrane’s Rose Mary McDonagh has been nominated to go forward for the IFA’s Nat...
Delays with building of Merlin Park surgical hub
Delays with the building of the Merlin Park surgical hub mean that the original aim of it opening...
Missing Claregalway man found safe and well
Missing Claregalway man Robert Murphy has been found safe and well The 23-year-old was was report...
Night-time water restrictions for Tully in Connemara
Night-time water restrictions have been put in place for Tully in Connemara The action is due to ...
Connacht see highest increase in house prices at end of 2023
Connacht see highest increase in house prices at end of 2023 Counties in Connacht ended 2023 with...
ATU researchers win EU Green funding worth €210K
Researchers at Atlantic Technological University have won EU Green funding worth €210,000. The un...
€10m investment confirmed for Oranmore railway loop connecting Athenry and Galway
An investment of almost 10 million euro has been confirmed for a passing railway loop at the exis...
Galway, Cork, Dublin and Mayo account for third of 2023 road deaths
The number of road deaths in Galway, Cork, Dublin and Mayo accounted for almost 40 percent of all...
Galway County house prices enter 2024 8% higher than 2023
House prices in County Galway are 8 percent higher heading into 2024 than they were entering 2023...