This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The record for the maximum ever gust of wind in Ireland has been broken overnight.

Met Eireann says a gust of 183 km/h was recorded at Mace Head, breaking the previous record of 182 km/h which has stood since 1945.

Gusts of 139 and 137 km/h were also recorded in Knock and Shannon respectively.

The highest mean wind speed since the storm began was 130 km/h at Mace Head, which is a hurricane force wind.