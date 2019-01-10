MacDara and West Coast United gain ground in promotion chase

WITH the First Division leaders St Bernard’s not in action, there was an opportunity for the chasing pack to catch up over the weekend and West Coast United, MacDara and Corrib Rangers took full advantage with wins to leave the top four seperated by just two points.

Five points adrift of them, a trio of clubs appear to have slipped off the pace as Colemanstown United, Renmore and Mervue United B look to have too much to do in order to maintain a promotion challange.

Two of those challengers went head to head on Saturday as MacDara made the long journey across the county and courtesy of an injury time goal by Gary O’Donnell, they emerged 2-1 winners over Colemanstown. Scoreless at the break, all the major action was confined to the last five minutes and just after Colm Devane was denied by the woodwork for the visitors, the home side took the lead courtesy of a Ray Moran penalty on 85 minutes.

With the contest in the final seconds, Maitiu Ó Domhaill levelled matters following a goalmouth scramble, before MacDara notched the winner as O’Donnell struck for his eight goal in the last eight games to give them a win and move them to joint third in the table.

Just a point ahead of them in the table lie second placed West Coast United and they were comfortable 4-1 winners over a Renmore side who are not following up on the standards they were setting early in the season. The Letterfrack based outfit were two up at the break, courtesy of goals by Jake Mortimer and Eoin Gannon and they added a further brace on the resumption with Noel Varley (pen) and Nathan Leamy doing the damage. The visitors got a late consolation goal from Paddy Gannon.

Corrib Rangers are also maintaining a strong challenge and they were convincing 7-0 winners over bottom side West United B at Westside. Paul Smith (two), Geoffrey Power (two), John O’Brien, Sean Keogh and Dave Goldbey took the scoring honours for the city side at Westside. Interestingly, Rangers host fellow promotion contenders MacDara on Saturday at 2pm.

There was somewhat of a shock in the remaining contest, as an opening half Eoin Hennelly goal gave struggling Moyne Villa a 1-0 away win over Tuam Celtic.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.