M6 motorway closed between Ballinasloe and Athlone due to collision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The M6 motorway eastbound between Ballinasloe and Athlone is closed this morning due to a collision.

A truck overturned on the route in the past hour and gardaí have closed the motorway as a result until the scene in cleared.

It’s not yet known if the truck driver has been seriously injured.

Motorists are being diverted off the M6 motorway at Ballinasloe and can travel the old Dublin Road to Athlone, where they can rejoin the motorway again.