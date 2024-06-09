Lyons is still the King of Knocknacarra
The ‘King of Knocknacarra’, Councillor Donal Lyons reigns supreme in Galway City West again – his sixth consecutive success.
The Independent Councillor was elected on the first count in Galway City West with 1,415 first preference votes.
Topping the poll again, the former Progressive Democrat had 165 of a surplus.
His surplus will now be redistributed for the second count.
Counting will then cease in Westside and resume at 9.30am Monday.
Caption: Cllr Donal Lyons greeting his fellow longserving Cllr Terry O’ Flaherty.
Galway City West, 6 seats
Electorate: 18,770
Total poll: 8,864
Spoiled votes: 117
Total valid poll: 8,747
Quota: 1,250
Lyons, Donal (Ind) 1,415 ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh (FG) 1,074
Connolly, John (FF) 981
Curran, Alan (SD) 884
Keane, Peter (FF) 768
McNeilis, Niall (Lab) 673
Murphy, Niall (GP) 600
Deery, Kenny (Ind) 400
Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) 367
Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) 347
Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) 346
Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) 272
Cahill, AJ (TIP) 229
McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) 190
Ó Beirn, Rory (IFP) 162
Nealis, Denis (Ind) 39
