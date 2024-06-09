Lyons is still the King of Knocknacarra

The ‘King of Knocknacarra’, Councillor Donal Lyons reigns supreme in Galway City West again – his sixth consecutive success.

The Independent Councillor was elected on the first count in Galway City West with 1,415 first preference votes.

Topping the poll again, the former Progressive Democrat had 165 of a surplus.

His surplus will now be redistributed for the second count.

Counting will then cease in Westside and resume at 9.30am Monday.

Caption: Cllr Donal Lyons greeting his fellow longserving Cllr Terry O’ Flaherty.

Galway City West, 6 seats

Electorate: 18,770

Total poll: 8,864

Spoiled votes: 117

Total valid poll: 8,747

Quota: 1,250

Lyons, Donal (Ind) 1,415 ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) 1,074

Connolly, John (FF) 981

Curran, Alan (SD) 884

Keane, Peter (FF) 768

McNeilis, Niall (Lab) 673

Murphy, Niall (GP) 600

Deery, Kenny (Ind) 400

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) 367

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) 347

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) 346

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) 272

Cahill, AJ (TIP) 229

McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) 190

Ó Beirn, Rory (IFP) 162

Nealis, Denis (Ind) 39