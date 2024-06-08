Lynch eliminated in Galway City East

Independent candidate David Lynch has been eliminated after the second count for Galway City East.

His 72 votes are now being distributed, with all candidates still short of the quota of 1,144.

Cllr Alan Cheevers (FF) is on 1,033, while Cllr Declan McDonnell (Ind) is on 1,012 after the votes of Independent candidates Arkadiusz Wozniak (10) and Conor Dowd (58) were distributed.

Caption: Cllr Alan Cheevers chatting with Cllr Donal Lyons at the City Council count in Westside Community Centre.

Galway City East 6 seats

Electorate: 18,110

Total poll: 8,102

Spoiled votes: 101

Total valid poll: 8,001

Quota: 1,144

Second count

Distribution of Dowd’s and Wozniak’s votes

*Cheevers, Alan (FF) (+2) 1,033

*McDonnell, Declan (Ind) (+3) 1,012

*O’Flaherty, Terry (Ind) (+8) 924

*Crowe, Michael (FF) (+4) 740

Forde, Shane (FG) (+2) 667

Burke, Aisling (SF) (+4) 628

Ogbu, Helen (Lab) (+3) 588

*Larkin, Noel (Ind Irl) (+5) 418

Tully, Michael (Ind) (+4) 356

Keogh, Aisling (FG) (+2) 334

Delaney Heaslip, Justine (SD) (+6) 309

Mathias, Joyce (GP) (+5) 282)

Corcoráin, Cormac (Aontú) (+0) 154

Burke, Conor (Sol/PBP) (+4) 129

Gibbons, Jacinta (TIP) (+3) 130

Feeney, Susan (IFP) 113 (+4) 117

Rooke, Denman (Sol/PBP) (+3) 90

Lynch, David (Ind) (+2) 72 ELIM

Non transferable: 4