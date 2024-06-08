Lynch eliminated in Galway City East
Independent candidate David Lynch has been eliminated after the second count for Galway City East.
His 72 votes are now being distributed, with all candidates still short of the quota of 1,144.
Cllr Alan Cheevers (FF) is on 1,033, while Cllr Declan McDonnell (Ind) is on 1,012 after the votes of Independent candidates Arkadiusz Wozniak (10) and Conor Dowd (58) were distributed.
Caption: Cllr Alan Cheevers chatting with Cllr Donal Lyons at the City Council count in Westside Community Centre.
Galway City East 6 seats
Electorate: 18,110
Total poll: 8,102
Spoiled votes: 101
Total valid poll: 8,001
Quota: 1,144
Second count
Distribution of Dowd’s and Wozniak’s votes
*Cheevers, Alan (FF) (+2) 1,033
*McDonnell, Declan (Ind) (+3) 1,012
*O’Flaherty, Terry (Ind) (+8) 924
*Crowe, Michael (FF) (+4) 740
Forde, Shane (FG) (+2) 667
Burke, Aisling (SF) (+4) 628
Ogbu, Helen (Lab) (+3) 588
*Larkin, Noel (Ind Irl) (+5) 418
Tully, Michael (Ind) (+4) 356
Keogh, Aisling (FG) (+2) 334
Delaney Heaslip, Justine (SD) (+6) 309
Mathias, Joyce (GP) (+5) 282)
Corcoráin, Cormac (Aontú) (+0) 154
Burke, Conor (Sol/PBP) (+4) 129
Gibbons, Jacinta (TIP) (+3) 130
Feeney, Susan (IFP) 113 (+4) 117
Rooke, Denman (Sol/PBP) (+3) 90
Lynch, David (Ind) (+2) 72 ELIM
Non transferable: 4
