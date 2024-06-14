Luxury car run The Bumblebee1000 to visit Loughrea tomorrow
The ‘Fast and Furious’ luxury car run, which boasts everything from Lamborghinis to McLarens, will reach Loughrea tomorrow.
Named The Bumblebee1000 after the children’s ambulance, the car run supports the Little Blue Heroes charity.
This charity supports families who have seriously ill children undergoing long-term medical treatment by making them ‘honorary’ Gardaí.
The multimillion-euro car convoy will reach the Galway Plaza at 12.30 tomorrow afternoon, before arriving at Loughrea Hotel at 1.30pm.
PJ Harte, founder of the Bumblebee1000 car run, explains the importance of these events to help charities:
