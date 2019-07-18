Luxury 4-bed homes launched in Moycullen

A new residential development of four luxury detached 4-bed homes has been brought to the market in Moycullen.

‘Radharc an Locha’ has just been released by Catena Real Estate and Sherry FitzGerald, with the new homes offering contemporary living, with lake views.

Construction has commenced on the site and completions are scheduled for summer 2020.

Catena Real Estate has also received planning for a high-profile apartment block in the heart of Salthill, opposite the Warwick Hotel, and are actively working on further developments in Galway and Dublin.

Moycullen offers an abundance of local amenities on your doorstep including shops and restaurants, schools, a church and a number of sports clubs, all within walking distance of this development.

The homes will benefit from all the latest technology. Smart Home lighting will be provided via an app that can be used to manage lighting through your smartphone from anywhere in the world. Alexa, the digital assistant that answers questions and performs a range of tasks, will be provided in the kitchen, living and sitting rooms. Homes will also include USB charging points and CAT 6 cabling for the provision of high quality WiFi and streaming services.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.