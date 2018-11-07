Luke Ming Flanagan to host Galway debate over Irish neutrality

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MEP for Midlands Northwest Luke Ming Flanagan is to host a public meeting in the city this week to discuss Irish neutrality.

The event entiled ‘Are we heading towards an EU army?’ will be held in the NUIG ILAS building on Thursday evening at 7 (08/11).

It’s set to explore issues of Irish neutrality, Permanent Structured Cooperation and EU militarisation.

Speakers include Dail Deputies Clare Daly, Mick Wallace, Thomas Pringle and Galway West TD Catherine Connolly.

More at 10