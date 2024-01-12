Lucky Galway winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds

A lucky Galway winner has scooped fifty thousand euro in this week’s Prize Bonds draw.

The lucky bond was purchased in 2011 and the number is PP 141 379.





There prizes awarded in this week’s draw amounted to just under 800 thousand euro.

