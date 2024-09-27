Lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder scoops fifty thousand euro

A lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder has scooped fifty thousand euro in today’s draw

The bond AMA600743 was purchased in 2018.





There were just over 9,000 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw,

