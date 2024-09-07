Lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder scoops €50,000
Published:
-
-
A lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder has scooped €50,000
The lucky bond AAG111019 was purchased in 2015.
There were over 9,000 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to just under €755,000
