Lucky Galway prize bond holder scoops €50,000 in today's draw

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A lucky Galway prize bondholder has scooped €50,000 in today’s draw

The bond AEE270626 was purchased in 2016.

There were over 8,834 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to €740,000

