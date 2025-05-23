  • Services

Lucky Galway prize bond holder scoops €50,000 in today's draw

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A lucky Galway prize bondholder has scooped €50,000 in today’s draw

The bond AEE270626 was purchased in 2016.

There were over 8,834 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to €740,000

 

